The monthly figure shows a 0.1% increase in consumer inflation.

Well, the state readings pretty reaffirm that we should see a softer German annual inflation figure relative to May and compared to estimates coming into today. That said, the reading is set to remain elevated and until we do get details of a more consistent drop in inflation across broader categories, it will provide little comfort to the ECB.

But for now at least, markets may look to the headline to not get too jumpy although we did see Spanish inflation surpass 10% for the first time since 1985 to a record high.