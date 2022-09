The Baker Hughes rig count for the current week shows:

oil rigs +2 to 604

gas rigs -1 to 159

Total rigs +1 to 765

WTI crude oil today is trading at $79.87. That's down $-1.36 on the day. The low price today reached $79.16. The high prices up at $82.54. Last Friday the price closed at $79.30. The high price this week reached $82.92 yesterday. The low price was on Monday at $76.28. The closing level on December 31 was at $75.35.