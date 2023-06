Oil rigs -6 at 546

Nat Gas unchanged at 130

Total rigs -5 at 682

WTI crude oil is trading down -$0.70 or -0.99% at $68.84. The low for the day extended all the way down to $67.35. At the lows for the week, the price tested its 200-week moving average at $67.38 (see green line in the chart below).

WTI crude oil tests is 200 week moving average this week

The high for the day reached $69.65. For the trading week crude oil is down 4.27%. That's the largest decline since May 1, 2023.