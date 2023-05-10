Gaining some traction today is that Bank of America, the leading bank for consumer credit cards, saw credit and debit card spending fall -1.2% year-over-year in April 2023. That was the 1st fall since February 2021.
Looking at discretionary spending percentage change from 6 months and one month ago, higher income households (earning over $125,000) cut spending for the month. For incomes from $50,000 to $125,000, spending was unchanged.
Unemployment is rising fastest amongst higher-income households, while their pay growth is weakest. That is being reflected in the numbers. Lower paying jobs are being filled in leisure and hospitality. Spending within that demographic remains positive.