The Bank of Canada and Federal government reviewed the BOC's mandate and is set to announce changes today at 10 am ET (1500 GMT). That will be followed an hour later by a press conference with Fin Min Freeland and BOC Gov Macklem.

It's the only potential market moving news on the schedule today. Unfortunately, there have already been leaks, so we know the 2% mandate with a 1-3% control range will also be included. That's a pushback on the average inflation targeting that's been adopted by the Fed.

The reports say there will be at least a nod to employment in what will be a subtle change (or more) so that will be the spot to watch. There could also be an environmental mandate.

This week is loaded towards the back half in North America, with the Fed decision and retail sales Wednesday along with Canadian CPI; Thursday is the ECB and BOE then US housing starts and on Friday we hear from the Fed's Waller.