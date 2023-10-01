Via a Barlcays note issed on Friday, analysts at the firm are warning o the potential for US stocks to turn lower, regardless of the direction of rates.

They say that the yield on the 10-year Treasury is getting close to a point where, from a historical perspective, it begins to show a stronger trend with S&P 500 earnings yields::

“we believe equities are facing a rock and a hard place depending on whether inflation or growth forces the central bank’s hand first: entrenched inflation will motivate higher rates (like the pre-1991 era), which is negative for equity valuations, whereas lower rates also hold downside for equities if the underlying catalyst is a growth shock, i.e. recession”



----

