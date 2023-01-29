Via eFX:

Barclays Research provides the output of its month-end fixing model.

"The passive rebalancing model at month-end points to strong USD selling against all majors except for EUR and JPY, where the signal is moderate," Barclays notes.

"We now publish our month-end signal earlier. Our analysis shows that trading earlier (a few days before month-end) improves the model's performance. Strategies with longer holding periods perform better than our default strategy, which looks at FX performance from noon to 4PM GMT the day of month-end and has shown declining returns over the past few years. This suggests that flows are now spread over the week before month-end," Barclays adds.

This is via the folks at eFX.

