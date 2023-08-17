Barclays revised its projection for Chinese economic growth for this year to 4.5%, from 4.9%.

For 2024 analysts at the bank project 4% GDP growth

For the current quarter, Q3 2023, Barclays expects GDP at 3.5%

As for the People's Bank of China, the analysts expect an RRR cut of 25bp in the weeks ahead.

The RRR is a policy tool the People's Bank of China has.

The Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) is a central bank regulation that sets the minimum amount of reserves each bank must hold in relation to their deposit liabilities.

Its the percentage of total deposits that banks are legally required to keep on hand, either as cash in their vaults or in a reserve account at the central bank.

By adjusting the RRR, the PBOC can influence the lending capacity of commercial banks.