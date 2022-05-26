This via eFX -
Barclays Research bullish bias on CHF over the medium-term:
- "We expect CHF to continue to trade at the higher end of its historical range as market sentiment remains shaky, and the SNB is less likely to intervene given sticky global inflation," Barclays notes.
- "The hawkish rhetoric by the SNB last also helps to close the rates gap between CHF and the rest of the G10. President Jordan flagged the risk of second-round effects, and pledged to maintain price stability and act if inflation risks materialize," Barclays adds.
