Hesse CPI +8.0% y/y

Prior +5.7%

Brandenburg CPI +7.3% y/y

Prior +5.4%

Geez. These are some really brutal numbers. Put together, this points to a major upside jump in German inflation on the month. I would argue the national reading should see a beat to around 7.2% to 7.5% just, well above the estimate of 6.3% coming into today.