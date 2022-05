Other state readings released at the same time:

Hesse CPI +8.4% y/y

Prior +7.9%

Baden-Wuerttemberg CPI +7.4% y/y

Prior +7.0%

Based on the state readings so far, it points to an upside beat in German inflation figures this month. The national reading is estimated at +7.6% y/y but I would say we should see something around +7.8% y/y. There is still the Saxony report to go at 0900 GMT later for added confirmation.