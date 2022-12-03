Chengdu and Tianjin said previously that they would no longer require people to show a negative Covid-19 test result to use public transport or enter parks.

Shenzhen has announced the same.

In Beijing many testing booths have been Closed. Beijing has stopped requiring negative test results as a condition to enter places such as supermarkets. From Monday that requirement for subways will be dropped also.

The evidence is clear that China is now taking many more stope to make its zero-Covid-19 policy more targeted. They'd been saying the words but now action is becoming concrete.

