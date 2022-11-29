It's hard to tell whether or not this is in part some relaxation of stringent measures or just the fact that close contacts of Covid cases under medical observation has surpassed 1 million persons across the country in the past two weeks.

For some context, close contacts in China are typically brought to a "centralised isolation place" - more often than not, it means a hotel - for about five days before another three days of observation at home.

The change for the southern province of Guangdong is only for close contacts of Covid cases who fulfill certain conditions to quarantine at home. I would assume it means having sufficient room to isolate from other family members within the vicinity.