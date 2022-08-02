Comments from Hu Xijin, who has been a mouthpiece for the Chinese government:

Based on what I know, in response to Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, Beijing has formulated a series of countermeasures, including military actions. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 2, 2022

As much as the worst-case scenario seems to be an all out war between the US and China, I'm doubtful that we will see that kind of scenario play out. There will be significant deterioration in relations - not like it is any better now - and some jitters creeping into markets but I reckon in time, the trade is to fade the fear. Remember, buy value and sell hysteria.