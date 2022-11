The request to stay home was made over the weekend and has been extended.

Beijing reported 621 new infections for Saturday, up from 515 a day earlier. As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, it added a further 516 new infections (Reuters)

---

China's management of virus-related restrictions is said to be changing, we've been posting on this in recent weeks. But lock down fears are never too far away.

AUD/USD update, a touch lower to open the new week b ut not a lot of range: