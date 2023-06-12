Complacency Could Spell Danger. But Also OPPORTUNITY.

The Unpredictability of the Federal Reserve

The world of finance is fraught with surprises, and a significant source of these surprises often emanates from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Its decision-making process, particularly around interest rate hikes, can often take an unexpected turn, much to the surprise of financial markets.

The Historical Surprise Factor: When the Fed Defies the Odds

There have been several occurrences where the Fed chose to raise rates despite the market estimating the probability of such a move to be below 20%. These instances are more than just historical anecdotes; they underline the inherent unpredictability that accompanies the Federal Reserve's decisions. Here are a few examples:

December 2015 : The markets gave a 10% chance of a rate hike. Yet, the Fed implemented a 25 basis point increase, marking the first rate hike in nearly a decade.

: The markets gave a 10% chance of a rate hike. Yet, the Fed implemented a 25 basis point increase, marking the first rate hike in nearly a decade. December 2016 : Despite a mere 15% probability, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive year.

: Despite a mere 15% probability, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive year. March 2017: Against an 18% chance, the Fed opted for a 25 basis point rate hike, making it the third consecutive unexpected increase.

The Market's Predictions vs. Fed's Decisions: A Complex Relationship

The above examples serve as a reminder that market probabilities, though insightful, don't necessarily dictate the Federal Reserve's actions. The central bank, an independent entity, may choose to alter rates irrespective of these odds. This pattern of unpredictability underlines the potential for surprising outcomes.

Looking Forward: The Next FOMC Meeting on 14th June, 2023

Fast-forward to the present day, June 12, 2023. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raising interest rates in its next meeting stand at a low 18.6%. However, given the Federal Reserve's track record, it would be unwise to consider this probability as set in stone.

Investment Strategy: Navigating Unpredictability

Investors who place bets against the Federal Reserve's decisions can either reap high rewards or incur significant losses. As such, it's crucial for investors to take into account the following considerations:

Understanding the risks associated with betting against the Fed.

Taking personal risk tolerance into account.

Establishing clear investment goals.

Maintaining a balanced and diversified portfolio to mitigate potential shocks from unexpected Fed decisions.

Watching the chart to identify attractive profit targets and stop losses, as exemplified in the following video

Watching the Market: Complacency Could Spell Danger

For further insights, watch this informative video that discusses the potential market drop if complacency proves misguided, and the Fed decides to raise rates this Wednesday against popular belief.

In conclusion, while the probabilities can provide some guidance, they are by no means definitive predictors of the Federal Reserve's actions. Recognizing this can prove crucial in devising a comprehensive and well-informed investment strategy in an ever-changing financial landscape. Follow ForexLive.com for additional perspectives.