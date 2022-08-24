Biden will speak at 2:15 pm ET.

"In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023," he wrote.

There's some speculation around what the total cost of all this will be so I'm waiting for that.

This is obviously inflationary but I think the real winners here are home and vehicle sales.

Update: This is an interesting change to, though note that it's a proposal.