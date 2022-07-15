- Had a good series of meetings and Saudi Arabia
- opening airspace is a big deal
- we have accomplished has some significant business with Saudi's
- hopes it will lead to a broader normalization of relations
- hopes opening of airspace 2 flights to and from Israel will lead to a broader normalization and relations
- agreed to work to deepen and extend the Yemen cease-fire
- discussed Saudi defensive needs
- Saudi will partner with US on clean energy initiative
- had good discussion on ensuring global energy security and adequate oil supplies
- I'm doing all I can to increase oil supply for the United States
- the race murder of journalists Khashoggi in meeting made my view crystal-clear
- we discuss human rights and the need for political reform
- have finalize the agreement to connect Iraq's electric grid to the GCC grid through Kuwait and Saudi Arabia
- we are not going to leave a vacuum in the Middle East for Russia or China to fill
- Crown Prince said he was not personally responsible for Khashoggi's murder
- gas prices have been coming down every single day
- we'll see more declines when gas stations start to lower their price consistently
- I'll use every power I have is present to fulfill pledge on global warming
Inflation
