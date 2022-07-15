Pres. Biden
  • Had a good series of meetings and Saudi Arabia
  • opening airspace is a big deal
  • we have accomplished has some significant business with Saudi's
  • hopes it will lead to a broader normalization of relations
  • hopes opening of airspace 2 flights to and from Israel will lead to a broader normalization and relations
  • agreed to work to deepen and extend the Yemen cease-fire
  • discussed Saudi defensive needs
  • Saudi will partner with US on clean energy initiative
  • had good discussion on ensuring global energy security and adequate oil supplies
  • I'm doing all I can to increase oil supply for the United States
  • the race murder of journalists Khashoggi in meeting made my view crystal-clear
  • we discuss human rights and the need for political reform
  • have finalize the agreement to connect Iraq's electric grid to the GCC grid through Kuwait and Saudi Arabia
  • we are not going to leave a vacuum in the Middle East for Russia or China to fill
  • Crown Prince said he was not personally responsible for Khashoggi's murder
  • gas prices have been coming down every single day
  • we'll see more declines when gas stations start to lower their price consistently
  • I'll use every power I have is present to fulfill pledge on global warming

/ Inflation 