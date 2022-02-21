Sanctions against Russia in the pack include:
- barring U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks
- thereby cutting the "correspondent" banking relationships between targeted Russian banks and U.S. banks that enable international payments
- sanctioning tool against certain Russian individuals and companies by placing them on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, effectively kicking them out of the U.S. banking system, banning their trade with Americans and freezing their U.S. assets
Reuters cite 3 unnamed sources, the White House and Treasury Department declined to comment.