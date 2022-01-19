Comments on the virus, says Omicron is not a cause for panic.

should have done more testing earlier, but doing more now

will stick vaccination efforts because they work

not returning to lockdowns or closing schools

On the Federal Reserve:

Fed has a critical job to do making sure that elevated prices don't become entrenched

appropriate for the Fed to reclaibrate its support for the economy

best thing to tackle inflation is a more productive economy

calls on Senate to confirm Fed nominees without delay

the job to make sure inflation does not become entrenched lies with the Fed

On these Federal Reserve comments Biden giving the green light for rate hikes. The Fed is, apparently, independent so this is not really needed. But, after the meddling from the previous administration, perhaps Biden has jumped on that bus.