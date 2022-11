The President's of the United States and China met on the sidelines of the G20 in Indonesia as they look to 'manage their differences'.

Xi mentioned climate change and food security as two areas of cooperation.

"We need to chart the right course for the China-U.S. relationship. We need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship going forward and elevate the relationship," Xi said.



"The world expects that China and the United States will properly handle the relationship," he said