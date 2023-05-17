Supposedly, one of the reasons for the better tone in markets today is that Republican comments on the debt ceiling have been more constructive. I think anyone truly worried about the debt ceiling needs their head checked. It's been passed 78 consecutive times without a default -- the US is going to pay its bills.

Comments from Biden:

We're going to come together because there is no alternative

This negotiation is about the outlines of what the budget will look like

The leaders all agree that we will not default

It would be catastrophic if the US did not pay its bills

We will continue discussions until we reach a deal

Over in the Senate, minority leader McConnell said that "After meeting with Speaker McCarthy, the president finally, finally designated specific members of his staff to negotiate with the speaker's office directly. I'm glad he's taken advice I gave him back in February."