The kickoff rally for Biden and the Democrats will be in Rockville, Maryland - a safe choice - before moving on to what the White House has billed as a 'coast-to-coast tour' across the country. Biden was facing some really tough odds amid voter discontent on inflation and soaring energy prices but that has cooled down a little.

The whole Roe vs. Wade issue has also somewhat helped but they really will have to go all out on the offensive even if their fortunes have improved in recent weeks. It may be of much focus yet but as we get closer to the date, domestic politics will once again become more of factor for the dollar so just be mindful of that.