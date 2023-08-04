According to sources cited by Reuters, U.S. President Biden plans to sign an executive order early next week to scrutinize outbound investment to China. Previously, the Financial Times reported that the Chair of the House China Committee, Mike Gallagher, is urging the President to restrict additional U.S. investment in Chinese stocks and bonds. Gallagher emphasized that the impending executive order should not only cover direct investments from private equity and venture capital groups, but should also include U.S. participation in Chinese public markets.

The regulations are not expected to go into effect right away