>
Biden to visit Saudi Arabia this month and meet the crown prince
Biden to visit Saudi Arabia this month and meet the crown prince
Eamonn Sheridan
Thursday, 02/06/2022 | 20:22 GMT-0
02/06/2022 | 20:22 GMT-0
New York Times report
Says the NYT:
- President Biden plans to travel to Saudi Arabia this month to rebuild relations in an effort to lower gas prices in the U.S. and isolate Russia
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW