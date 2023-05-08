Bill Gross is the former chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Co., was speaking on Bloomberg TV on Monday.

On the debt ceiling:

“It’s ridiculous. It is always resolved, not that it is a 100% chance, but I think it gets resolved,”

“I would suggest for those who are less concerned, similar to myself, that they buy one-month, two-month Treasury bills at a much higher rate than they can get from longer-term Treasury bonds.”

---

On another matter, said that as the Federal Reserve fights to cool inflation back down to its 2% target, investors should own inflation-protected bonds through vehicles such as the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) and the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP), which are far more liquid than the securities themselves. “I’ve found it’s much easier to get in and out on these ETFs,” Gross said.

Bloomberg link (gated)