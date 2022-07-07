Crypto is joining in on the rebound in risk trades. For much of the way lower in the 2022 risk swoon, bitcoin has been a leading indicator. In this bounce, it appears to be a lagging indicator as this was the fourth day in a row of gains for the Nasdaq.

Still, it bears close watching for both BTC and for broader markets. The top of the range since the mid-June breakdown was the June 26 high of $22,060, which is about $300 from current levels. The bid has been relentless in the past two hours and it will be interesting to see what Asia does with this in the day ahead.

Bitcoin daily