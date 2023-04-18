After the drop back below the $30,000 mark in trading yesterday, Bitcoin is coming back up today and buyers are catching a second breath on a push above the key figure level at the moment. It's a quick jump straight to $30,200 and the high last week of around $31,050 will be one in buyers' crosshairs.

The key resistance region to be mindful about though, sits closer to $32,000 and that is from highs seen last May. A firm break above that leaves little in between that and a push towards $40,000 in terms of price action.