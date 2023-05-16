From BlackRock's Weekly Market Commentary, in summary:

More volatility ahead

  • We think the U.S. debt limit showdown will spark renewed volatility in markets.
  • That risk reinforces why we stay invested and cautious by going up in quality.

Market backdrop

  • Stocks were flat last week after U.S. data confirmed core inflation staying high.
  • We think sticky inflation makes Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year unlikely.

Week ahead

  • U.S. industrial production and business survey data due this week should gauge how the Fed’s rate hikes have hurt industrial and business activity.

-

So far US equity market volatility has not gone nuts over the debt ceiling hype. there is still time I guess.

-

BlackRock's view on stocks:

blackrock directional view 17 May 2023