It's a grim start to the week for Europe. Dragged lower by Friday's weak U.S. close and of course, the latest Covid news of fresh lockdowns in Beijing.

Also adding to a weaker sentiment is the news that Putin is now looking for a landgrab of Southern Ukraine, with perhaps the view to creating a landbridge to Moldova - in so doing, cutting off Ukraine's access to the sea.

PiQ's Opening Bell Tweet

FTSE 100 Down 1.5%

STOXX 50 Down 1.5%

STOXX 600 Down 1.6%

DAX Down 1.6%

CAC 40 Down 1.8%

Yields are softer across the board, and traders are starting to reprice the chances of rate hikes

Markets are expecting a further slump in German business morale when the IFO survey emerges later in the day. Remember the indicator took a dive in March, with the forward-looking component hit especially hard. No relief on this front.

My kingdom for some positive catalysts!