Earlier on an Iran weekend news item:

Bloomberg have a piece up (gated) saying:

a sizable stash of crude oil being stockpiled by Tehran could be quickly shipped to buyers if a deal goes through

Bloomberg says Iran has around 93 mn barrels of crude and condensate currently stored on ships in the Persian Gulf, off Singapore and near China, citing data from a ship-tracking company. Another source estimated stocks at 60 to 70 mn barrels.

“Iran has built up a sizeable cargo fleet that could come to market fairly soon”