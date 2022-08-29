Earlier on an Iran weekend news item:

Bloomberg have a piece up saying:

  • a sizable stash of crude oil being stockpiled by Tehran could be quickly shipped to buyers if a deal goes through
  • Bloomberg says Iran has around 93 mn barrels of crude and condensate currently stored on ships in the Persian Gulf, off Singapore and near China, citing data from a ship-tracking company. Another source estimated stocks at 60 to 70 mn barrels.
  • “Iran has built up a sizeable cargo fleet that could come to market fairly soon”
The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke to Japanese media, NHK, Friday.