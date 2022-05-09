A snippet from Bank of America ... not an answer but a worthwhile question I guess.
- How close are we to the bottom and is Wednesday’s CPI a positive catalyst? Those were the two most asked client questions today
- is tough to think one should be putting on material risk ahead of the CPI print
BoA referring to the much-awaited data due on Wednesday 10 May 2022 from the US:
