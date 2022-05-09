A snippet from Bank of America ... not an answer but a worthwhile question I guess.

How close are we to the bottom and is Wednesday’s CPI a positive catalyst? Those were the two most asked client questions today

is tough to think one should be putting on material risk ahead of the CPI print

BoA referring to the much-awaited data due on Wednesday 10 May 2022 from the US:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.

The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.