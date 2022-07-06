BoE's Pill has released a speech titled 'Returning inflation to target'

"These are difficult times for many people. Getting  inflation  back to our 2% target is important if we are to have a stable economy that supports people’s jobs and incomes. Huw Pill sets out how we’re doing that."

Full speech can be found here

  • I emphasise the MPC’s focus on returning inflation to its 2% target.
  • I am willing to act faster on tightening if needed.
  • The current squeeze on real income threatens to create slack and downside risks to inflation further out.
  • We are talking about rate hikes, not cuts.
  • The immediate issue for monetary policy makers is whether the pace of policy tightening now needs to change.
  • Current inflation is a very unsatisfactory situation.

Nothing really new here, just more evidence that Central Bankers are more easily willing to accept that inflation is higher and broader than perhaps they were kidding themselves about in the past. - knowing how bad Central Banker calls have been of late, this probably signals that inflation woes are on the way out the door ;-)

