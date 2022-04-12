German 10-year bund yields are up 2 bps to 0.84%, its highest since July 2015, to kick start the session. Adding to that is the continued push higher in Treasury yields as well. Here's a look at the curve:

2-year yields +3.1 bps to 2.539%

5-year yields +4.2 bps to 2.827%

10-year yields +3.8 bps to 2.820%

30-year yields +1.8 bps to 2.839%

The mood is continuing to underpin USD/JPY as the pair trades back towards the highs for the day now around 125.62 after having briefly dropped earlier to 125.12 in Asia trading amid some light jawboning by Japanese officials.