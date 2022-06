There's a bid in bonds to start the session with Treasury yields also holding lower on the day. 10-year yields are down 3.3 bps to 3.142% at the moment and that is also seeing a bit more of a heavy mood in European yields. That said, I'm wagering that this inflation data point from North Rhine Westphalia may also have something to do with it.

The yen is a light beneficiary from the action so far with USD/JPY slipping from 136.10 to 135.80 as we get the session underway.