Boris Johnson was initially criticized for a soft response to Russia so this could be leaked to make it sound like the UK was pushing for something particularly strong.

Who knows though, everything is on the table. We will just have to wait for the headlines.

Update: The report says German chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Johnson on Thursday that his country would not support such a dramatic move and neither would the EU, according to officials close to sanctions negotiations.

German banks are deeply exposed to Russia.