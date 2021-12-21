A report earlier today said the UK was in a holding pattern and yesterday officials said they were closely watching the data -- on hospitalizations no doubt.

London admissions have been rising as cases have been surging but even with total uncontrolled spread, it may be manageable. What's tricky is that many cases are no longer being picked up or reported.

Medical officials will present some new data tonight.

There have been various reports citing Dec 27 or 28 when new curbs might be put in. Whatever, new years parties are overrated anyway.