Who would have thought, a guy who voted to Leave now wants to Remain.

An article in The Telegraph cracks open the door to Boris Johnson fighting his way back into Conservative leadership and remaining as Prime Minister.

The report says he told friends that he "does not want to resign" and wishes he could "wipe away" his departure.

There's a 'bring back Boris' campaign underway in the Conservative membership and more than 10,000 members have signed on. He dined with the man running it on Friday.

There's something about having the power that makes people want to hold on.