If you are trading BRL, take extra care. Images published in Brazilian media on Sunday showed supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro breaking through military security barriers and entering key locations for the three branches of government, including the congressional building, the Supreme Court, and the Planalto Presidential Palace.
Right wing nutjobs at it again.
Security forces in Brasil are dealing with the rabble.
