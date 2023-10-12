Oil gained in Thursday trade, those more worried about supply issues were the winners for the day.

The supply worries centre on OPEC/Russia output cuts and the ramifications of terrorist attacks on Israel on Middle East stability.

Demand worries focus on global economic growth perhaps faltering. This week we've seen a (large) rise in inventory again.

Via RBC, an analyst points out that despite concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict could escalate and disrupt the world's oil supply, a surprisingly large build in gasoline in the United States last week is assisting in keeping prices in control, for now:

  • “The question is what’s going to win out this year. This broader concern about the macro backdrop — potential demand softness — or questions about the security of supply”
brent oil gap fill 13 October 2023

You can see the gap up in price after last weekend and that its more or less filled in.