Info via Reuters citing excerpts of an article to be published by the Belfast Telegraph newspaper which were released late on Sunday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

wants to resolve the stalemate with the European Union over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trade rules

but if this cannot be done he has kept open the option of unilateral action

Johnson due to travel to Belfast on Monday

will urge local political leaders to form a new power-sharing government

"There is without question a sensible landing spot in which everyone's interests are protected," he said. "Our shared objective must be to the create the broadest possible cross-community support for a reformed Protocol in 2024."

"I hope the EU's position changes," he said in his newspaper article. "If it does not, there will be a necessity to act." "The government has a responsibility to provide assurance that the consumers, citizens and businesses of Northern Ireland are protected in the long-term. We will set out a more detailed assessment and next steps to parliament in the coming days”.

Here is a link to the Reuters piece which has a background and more.

Brexit ping pong clown show continues.

UK PM Johnson

