The national weather service also says that human-induced climate change had made the temperature rise roughly 160 times more likely with the statistics showing that it was the hottest year on record in the UK since records began in 1884.

"The results showed that recording 10°C in a natural climate would occur once every 500 years, whereas in our current climate it could be as frequently as once every three to four years."

Well, after the record-high winter temperatures across Europe, this was perhaps overdue in one of these years. The good news is that it at least helps with the energy crunch and the cost-of-living crisis in the region over the past two months. However, the bad news is that perhaps this underlines the importance of the need for climate change - not that markets care about that too much though, for now.