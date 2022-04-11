German 10-year yields are up 10.1 basis points today to 0.813%. That breaks the 2018 high of 0.808% and is the highest since 2015.

The 2015 high was 1.059% and that's a reasonable target now. The question is, what would that mean for Italian or Greek sovereigns?

As for the pass-through to FX, the spreads over Japanese debt globally are widening and the yen is getting hammered. I can't understand how Japanese inflation is still just 1.3% but until the BOJ changes its stance, I can't see those spreads coming in.