The Fed ended the pre-blackout period with a flourish on Friday as Mary Daly put a jolt into risk assets with a dovish shift. That's continued today with a 0.4% rise in S&P 500 futures despite Taiwan stocks pricing in something like an invasion.

The highlight on the economic data calendar today is the US October survey from S&P Global. We'll get data on both the service sector and manufacturing sector at 9:45 am ET. The numbers from the UK earlier were poor, as was German manufacturing.

Aside from that, we'll be watching out for UK political developments. We might only be hours away from Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister.