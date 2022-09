The pound extended today's decline to +350 pips and touched 1.0899.

There's now open talk of intervention. This is from a former BOE MPC member:

The weekend press isn't going to be kind to Truss and Kwarteng. They're taking a high risk of being forever cast as in the pockets of the rich as a cost-of-living crisis hits. That's the kind of thing that could quickly undo support for the Conservatives and risks blowback from within the party.

Gilt yields are up 29 bps.