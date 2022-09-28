The straight-forward response to the BOE actions today would normally be GBP to decline. Turning the taps of QE back on is negative for a currency but today the market is saying that you need to look at the bigger picture as cable climbs nearly 300 pips from today's bottom:

This may have prevented a disorderly unwind of UK positions and/or a severe strain on the financial system so tail risks are removed The size of buying today at GBP1 billion was small and smaller than expected It's a one-month program Month/quarter end may have been a big factor in the bond rout in the past week A 1.03 pound, psychologically, is quite a spot and it's anchored much higher in many people's minds, causing some buying FOMO in bonds globally -- there haven't been many opportunities for 4% in the past decade Short squeeze and wildly oversold conditions

That's a compelling setup, though I can think of many better ways to trade it than buying GBP/USD.

GBPUSD 30 mins