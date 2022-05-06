Unemployment rate 5.2% vs 5.2% estimate. Last month came in at 5.3%. The rate is a new record low
full-time employment -31.6K vs 92.7K last month
part-time employment 47.1K vs -20.3K last month
participation rate 65.3% vs 65.4% last month
the adjusted unemployment rate – which includes people who wanted the job but did not look for one - came in at 7.2% below the pre-pandemic levels 7.4%
unemployment rate for those 25 to 54 continues to fall. The rate fell -0.2% to 4.3% in April which was the lowest recorded rate since comparable data became available and 1976
goods producing -16.0 K. Construction fell -20.7 K. Manufacturing was up 4.7 K.
service +31.4 K. Public administration +16.5 K. Information, culture and recreation +12.6 K. Education services +12.5 K. Professional, scientific and technical services +15.1 K. On the negative side wholesale and retail trade -17.9 K. Healthcare and social assistance -11.5 K
average hourly wages 3.4% vs. 3.7% last month
Overall the data is a bit mixed with lower jobs gains but the unemployment rate at record low levels.
Concerns for the BOC is the impact of inflation. The unemployment rate at record low levels and concerns about a tighter labor market going forward as a result of retirees, the BOC can not afford to have a too hot economy (housing is still a big fuel). As a result, the central bank will likely continue their course of following the Fed higher.