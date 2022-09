Prior was +11.9%

Prices m/m -1.2% vs -2.1% prior

Raw materials price index +17.9% vs +19.1% y/y prior

Raw materials price index -4.2% m/m vs -7.4% prior

It will take a long time for these numebrs to normalize but that's three negative months in a row feeding into PPI. I don't see any reason why September shouldn't be any different. The year-over-year numbers are still eyewatering but in Jan we'll start lapping the high comps and there will be a rapid improvement.