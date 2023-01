Prior was -0.4% (revised to -0.5%)

Prices +7.6% y/y vs +9.7% prior (revised to +9.4%)

Raw materials prices -3.1% m/m vs -0.8% prior

There's some good news for the Bank of Canada here. They have a tough decision on their hands next week with the market pricing in a 33% chance of no change and the remainder at 25 bps.