Canada building permits single vs multi
  • Prior was -4.0% (revised to -3.7%)
  • Value at $10.7 billion vs $9.8 billion prior
  • Residential +7.9% vs -6.6% prior
  • Non-residential +9.8% vs +0.7% prior
  • Multi-family +13.6% vs -8.3% prior

There were some major condo and rental buildings that were approved in Toronto in February so this might be a bit of an illusion but the backlog of condos in the city will keep GDP higher than it otherwise would have been. I worry that the long lags on those projects into a softening market will lead to something of a Wile E Coyote moment next year. Single family home permits rose 0.5%.